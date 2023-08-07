Chicago's Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez for three games by Major League Baseball for fighting and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.

MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramirez on Monday along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball's ugliest fights in several years.

Anderson and Ramírez were also fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing.

Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.

In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias have been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Francona and Clase served their suspensions Monday when the Guardians opened a four-game series with Toronto. Grifol served his suspension Monday when the White Sox hosted the New York Yankees. Sarbaugh intends to sit on today.

Anderson and Ramírez exchanged several punches near second base in the sixth inning with the Guardians' All-Star third baseman landing a right haymaker to the White Sox shortstop's chin, knocking him backwards onto the infield dirt.

Players and coaches for both teams joined in and there were other flareups during the extended melee. The umpiring crew needed more than 15 minutes to get things under control so the game could be resumed. Chicago won 7-4.

The White Sox and Guardians completed their season series Sunday and won't face each other again until 2024.

Soccer

Down a player after star forward Lauren James was ejected, England was facing the prospect of an upset against Nigeria and a round-of-16 exit at the Women’s World Cup.

The European champion Lionesses remained calm enough to get through regulation and extra time at 0-0 and won a penalty shootout 4-2 to scrape into the quarterfinals on Monday.

The Lionesses struggled to create opportunities against Nigeria and, with five minutes remaining in regulation, an upset loomed when James received a red card after a VAR review.

She initially was given a yellow card by referee Melissa Borjas after falling on top of Michelle Alozie and then stepping on the Nigeria defender. The crowd groaned as slow-motion replays on the stadium screens showed the incident, and, after a delay of several minutes, the yellow card was upgraded to red.

British media instantly reacted by comparing it with David Beckham's red card for kicking out at Argentina’s Diego Simeone at the 1998 World Cup in France. The red card means James will miss at least the quarterfinal and a potential semifinal.

After narrowly escaping with a win, England will meet Colombia or Jamaica in Sydney next Saturday in the quarterfinals.

• Australia was already on course for the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup when Sam Kerr entered the field to wild celebrations on Monday.

With the star striker back from injury, the Matildas are confident contenders to win the tournament on home soil after beating Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16 at a raucous Stadium Australia.

A crowd of 75,784 cheered as if Australia scored when Kerr was shown on the big screen preparing to come on. She had been sidelined since injuring her left calf on the eve of the tournament.

Despite that setback, Australia found a way to get by without her. But her return means the co-host can call on one of the best strikers in the world in a tournament that has seen holder the United States, Germany and Brazil eliminated before the quarterfinals.

Goals from Foord and Hayley Raso underlined the depth of the Matildas even without Kerr.

Golf

Lucas Glover looked to the sky and held back tears after winning the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, sending him to the PGA Tour postseason with more opportunities ahead of him.

Justin Thomas fell to the ground, stunned that his birdie chip hit the base of the pin and stayed out, leaving him out of the FedEx Cup playoffs by about the same small margin that kept his ball out of the cup.

Such were the range of emotions at Sedgefield, the final tournament before the lucrative postseason for the top 70 players.

Glover is one of them, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory over a faltering Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An. He started the week at No. 112, and the victory — his first in two years — moved him to No. 49. Another good week in Memphis, Tennessee, would set him up for the all the signature $20 million events next year.

Thomas needed one more birdie to get into the top 70. His birdie chip checked and hopped against the base of the pin and stayed out. Standing at the back of the green, he saw a video board project him at No. 71. He missed by nine FedEx Cup points.