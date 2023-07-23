Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton started from pole position ahead of Verstappen, who muscled him out at the first corner and never looked back.

Red Bull’s 12th straight win, including the final race of 2022, broke McLaren’s record for consecutive team wins set in 1988.

“People forget how hard it is to win 12 in a row, even when you have the fastest car,” Verstappen said. “Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time."

Verstappen is cruising toward a third straight F1 title. His ninth victory overall — complete with another bonus point for the fastest lap — means the 25-year-old Dutchman already leads his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 110 points after just 11 races.

McLaren driver Lando Norris finished second for the second-straight race and Perez was third for a much-needed second podium in six races.

Daniel Ricciardo finished 13th for AlphaTauri on his F1 comeback and beat teammate Yuki Tsunoda in 15th.

Baseball

The Dodgers are backing off on the throwing program for injured ace Clayton Kershaw, postponing a bullpen session while saying the left-hander hasn't had any setbacks with his shoulder.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Sunday there wasn't a timetable for when Kershaw would throw in the bullpen or face live hitters. Over three days, the update from Roberts changed from Kershaw throwing to hitters, to instead throwing a bullpen, to doing neither.

Kershaw threw on flat ground from the outfield before Sunday's game at Texas. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star hasn’t pitched in a game since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness.

Football

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp on Wednesday with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million free-agent contract on March 17. His deal was announced a day later than others because of concerns about the foot.

He reportedly signed a waiver rather than take a physical, which gave the Raiders flexibility in case Garoppolo — who has a history of being hurt — wasn't ready to go.

He was injured late last season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Soccer

Newcastle United signed winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City on Sunday in a deal that could be worth a reported $49 million.

Barnes has signed a five-year deal with Saudi-controlled Newcastle, which will play in the Champions League this season.

The 25-year old winger came through Leicester's academy and leaves following the team's relegation from the Premier League. Barnes scored 13 goals for the Foxes last season.

Swimming

French 22-year-old Leon Marchand has broken Michael Phelps' world record in the men's 400-meter individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds. Phelps set the old record of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Marchand set the record on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships.

It was the last individual record that Phelps held since retiring for good after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Marchand swims at Arizona State and is coached by Bob Bowman, the coach of the American team at the world championships. He is a potential hometown superstar going into next year's Paris Olympics. He is also the favorite going into the 200 IM.

• Ariarne Titmus has broken the world record in the women 400-meter freestyle in a star-studded race that featured three women who have held the mark.

Titmus swam the distance in 3 minutes, 55.38 seconds to top the record set four months ago by Summer McIntosh of Canada of 3:56.08.

The record fell on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in southwestern Japan. Some billed it as the most compelling race of the entire championships.

American Katie Ledecky finished second in 3:58.73 with bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand in 3:59.59. Canadian McIntosh was fourth in 3:59.94.