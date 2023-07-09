Andrey Rublev ran to his right, sized up the distance to the ball and then did the incredible.

Diving through the air while hoping beyond hope, Rublev pulled off the shot of the Wimbledon tournament Sunday by somehow swiping the ball back over the net for a forehand winner from behind the baseline — a winner that set up match point and a spot in the quarterfinals.

“Probably it was the most lucky shot ever. It just was luck,” Rublev said on court after reaching the second week at the All England Club for the first time. “I don’t think I can do it one more time.”

Rublev ended up beating Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4, taking the fifth set after failing to convert two match points earlier in the match.

The seventh-seeded Russian became the ninth active male player to reach the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams. But he has never gone further at any of them.

Eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner and unseeded Roman Safiullin also reached the quarterfinals on Day 7 of the grass-court tournament. Sinner defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-3 and Safiullin beat 26th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Earlier, 21st-seeded Grigor Dimitrov became the last man to reach the fourth round. He beat Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that started on Saturday and will next face sixth-seeded Holger Rune.

• Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, playing at Wimbledon for the first time, earned the final spot in the fourth round of the women's draw.

The Russian qualifier is the latest teen sensation in tennis, and she isn't disappointing at the All England Club. Andreeva is the youngest player since Coco Gauff in 2019 to reach the women's fourth round at Wimbledon. She reached the third round at this year's French Open in her first major tournament.

Despite trailing 4-1 in the second set, Andreeva beat 22nd-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 on No. 3 Court.

The third-round victory came 21 minutes after Marketa Vondrousova became the first player to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Vondrousova defeated 32nd-seeded Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula also reached the quarterfinals. The 29-year-old American beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 and will next face Vondrousova.

Cycling

Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday as two-time champion Tadej Pogacar further reduced the gap with overall leader Jonas Vingegaard.

Woods has no ambition in the general classification and was part of an early breakaway that the main contenders allowed to form early in the ninth stage. He managed to catch American Matteo Jorgenson just 500 meters from the summit after his 24-year-old rival jumped away from the leading group with less than 50 kilometers left.

The 36-year-old Woods then dropped Jorgenson at ease and reached the summit of the Puy de Dome, a famed volcanic crater in the Massif Central region of south-central France that last hosted a stage 35 years ago.

Riding well behind the breakaway, Pogacar and Vingegaard were again in a class of their own in the group of contenders. Vingegaard lost ground but did not panic and managed to limit the deficit to eight seconds to retain the yellow jersey.

Ahead of Monday's first rest day, Vingegaard has a 17-second lead over Pogacar in the general classification, with Jai Hindley in third place at 2 minutes, 40 seconds off the pace.

Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain added a fifth player to its squad since the start of the summer transfer window by signing French defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract on Sunday after a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

Hernández hasn't played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November.

No official figures was given for the deal but French newspaper L’Equipe said it was worth around $44 million.

Following another season marked by yet another failure to win the Champions League, PSG has been active in the transfer market. In addition to hiring Luis Enrique as its new coach, the French champions have also signed Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte and Lee Kang-In.

The 27-year-old Hernández won the 2018 World Cup with France, and has 33 international caps. In Paris, he will be reunited with two other French world champions, Kylian Mbappé and Presnel Kimpembe. It remains unclear, however, whether Mbappe will still be a PSG player next season amid his ongoing contract dispute.