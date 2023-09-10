Texas jumped seven spots to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday after beating Alabama, and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25.

Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan was No. 2, with two-first place votes. No. 3 Florida State received three first-place votes and moved up a spot.

Texas received two-first place votes after its biggest regular-season victory in years. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 and have their highest ranking since finishing No. 2 after losing the BCS championship game to Alabama in 2009.

Behind quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas became the first team to beat Alabama by double-digits on its home field under coach Nick Saban.

The loss dropped Alabama seven spots to No. 10, its lowest ranking since early last November, when the Crimson Tide also were 10th.

• Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is facing a hearing next month over allegations that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year, according to USA Today.

Michigan State hired an outside Title IX attorney to investigate the complaint and the investigation concluded in July, according to the report published Sunday.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5-6 to determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy, and he could lose about $80 million remaining on his contract if he's fired for cause, according to USA Today.

Basketball

Mikal Bridges pulled off an overtime-forcing miracle. It wasn't enough to keep the U.S. from heading home from the World Cup empty-handed, and after 87 years of waiting Canada has again medaled on one of basketball's biggest stages.

Dillon Brooks scored 39 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 12 assists and Canada won its first medal at a global men’s tournament since 1936 by topping the U.S. 127-118 in the third-place game in Manila on Sunday.

The U.S. failed to medal for the second consecutive World Cup. It's only the seventh time in 38 appearances at the Olympic or World Cup level that an American team did not emerge with gold, silver or bronze.

The Americans were the favorites coming into the tournament, then lost three of their last four games.

RJ Barrett scored 23 for Canada (6-2), which improved to 2-21 all-time against the U.S. in FIBA senior men’s competitions. The lone previous win came at a FIBA Americas event in 2005, a game that wasn’t loaded with big-name NBA players. This one was, Canada having seven on its roster and the U.S. having all 12 of its players hail from the league.

• The Chicago Sky signed star Kahleah Copper to a multi-year contract extension Sunday.

Copper, who was set to be a free agent at the end of the season, ranks in the franchise's top five in a number of categories including scoring (2,676 points) and games played (224).

She currently leads the team in scoring (18.7 points) this season and has helped the Sky reach the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

Copper helped the franchise win its first WNBA title in 2021, earning MVP honors of the Finals.

Soccer

Germany removed Hansi Flick as coach of the men's national soccer team on Sunday, one day after a 4-1 loss to Japan deepened the gloom around the squad ahead of hosting next year's European Championship.

The German soccer federation, known as the DFB, said team director Rudi Voller — who coached the team nearly 20 years ago — would be one of three coaches taking joint charge of the next game, a friendly against France on Tuesday in Dortmund. The DFB said it hopes to name a replacement “as soon as possible.”

Germany hasn't won any of its last five games and was eliminated in the group stage at last year's World Cup. The home crowd jeered the team in Saturday's loss in Wolfsburg.