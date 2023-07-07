Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 on Friday in a second-round match that lasted more than 4½ hours spread over two days at Centre Court.

Murray was loudly supported by most of the 15,000 or so spectators, who all surely were aware that his 2013 title at the All England Club was the first there for a British man in 77 years. Murray also won Wimbledon in 2016, along with the 2012 U.S. Open and two Olympic gold medals.

He is now 36, with an artificial hip after two operations on that joint. Murray could not hold onto the two-sets-to-one lead he built against Tsitsipas before play was suspended Thursday night because it was getting too late to play.

The No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas is a two-time runner-up at Grand Slam tournaments, including at the Australian Open in January. He will face Laslo Djere in the third round.

It was a rough day for the local fans: The highest-seeded British man, No. 12 Cam Norrie, was defeated by American Chris Eubanks 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Football

Northwestern suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay Friday following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program.

The school said an investigation led by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. But investigators found there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it and report the conduct.

Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday. He said in a statement he was “very disappointed” when he heard about the hazing allegations.

Investigators said the hazing often happened in the team's locker room and the activities might have begun at its longtime training camp home in Kenosha. Northwestern said Friday it will no longer hold camp in Kenosha and will have someone not affiliated with the program monitor the locker room.

Baseball

Owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics' former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas.

Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball's relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

They join Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio, picked last month by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to chair the relocation committee. That group will evaluate the team's application, define the new operating territory and television territory, then make a recommendation to Manfred and the eight-man executive council. The council formulates a recommendation to all 30 clubs, which must approve the move by at least three-quarters vote.

There has been no announced timetable for MLB to consider a relocation.

Oakland's lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season and the A's, who have the worst record, lowest attendance and smallest payroll in the major leagues, say they hope to move to a new ballpark in Las Vegas.

Basketball

The Milwaukee Bucks have added guard Malik Beasley and center Robin Lopez.

The Bucks officially announced the signings of Lopez on Friday and the addition of Beasley on Thursday. These accompany the returns of forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez, who could have left as free agents.

Beasley, 26, averaged a combined 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 25.8 minutes in 81 games with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers last season. The 6-foot-4 guard made 27 starts.

He holds career averages of 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.2% from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range over seven NBA seasons.

Robin Lopez, Brook’s twin brother, appeared in 35 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and averaged 3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 8.1 minutes. The 7-footer previously played for the Bucks in 2019-20.