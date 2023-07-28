Runaway F1 championship leader Max Verstappen had the fastest time in qualifying for the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, but Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position because of Verstappen's five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

Verstappen will begin Sunday's race in sixth place, but that will hardly bother the two-time reigning Formula One champion considering he won here last year from 14th on the grid.

Verstappen finished qualifying a significant .82 seconds ahead of Leclerc and .88 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who moved up from third to second on the grid.

Leclerc does not believe his car is fast enough to challenge for a victory.

“It’s great to start first, but to say we’re targeting the win would be a bit optimistic,” he said. “It will be hard to keep these guys (Red Bulls) behind.”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will go from third and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. from fourth ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Verstappen, who leads the championship by a massive 110 points from second-place Perez.

• The Alpine Formula One team will part ways with team principal Otmar Szafnauer by mutual agreement following this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Alpine said in a statement Friday that Bruno Famin, who is the vice president of Alpine Motorsports, will assume the role of interim team principal following Sunday's race.

The decision comes amid a restructuring at Alpine, with sporting director Alan Permane leaving by mutual agreement and Pat Fry joining the Williams team as its chief technical officer.

The shakeup comes with Alpine in a disappointing sixth place in the constructors' championship and one week after drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both went out of the Hungarian GP following a crash on Lap 1.

• The NASCAR Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive home.

NASCAR announced Friday a deal that will have The CW airing 33 live Xfinity Series races each year starting in 2025 and running through 2031. The CW also will televise practice and qualifying events each weekend.

That 2025 season will mark the first time that every Xfinity Series race will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television. Additional contact will be available through The CW’s digital platforms.

NASCAR says Xfinity Series races draw an average of about 1 million viewers per race each season, typically on a combination of cable and broadcast television.

Soccer

Lauren James scored after six minutes of her first start at the Women's World Cup on Friday as European champion England beat Denmark 1-0.

Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard went close to scoring a dramatic late equalizer when heading against the post in the final moments of regulation time, but England held on for back-to-back wins in Australia.

While the win puts England on the verge of advancing from Group D, it had a setback when midfielder Keira Walsh injured her right knee in the first half and had to leave the field on a stretcher.

• Despite playing with 10 players for more than an hour, China defied the odds to secure a 1-0 victory over Haiti in its second game of the Women’s World Cup.

Forward Wang Shuang scored her first-ever goal at a World Cup in the 74th minute, converting a penalty after VAR adjudged her teammate Zhang Linyan was fouled in the area.

The victory marked the second time in Women’s World Cup history that a team won with 10 players on the field, with the previous occurrence taking place in 2011.

• Juventus was removed from European competition next season and Chelsea was fined $11 million in separate UEFA rulings over financial rules breaches on Friday.

The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League was expected because of a false accounting case that already saw the two-time European champion deducted 10 points in Serie A. That penalty dropped Juventus out of Champions League qualification places.

Juventus' spot in the Europa Conference League should go to Fiorentina in the playoffs round starting on Aug. 24.

UEFA said Friday that Juventus also must also pay a fine of $11 million for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. A further $11 million can be deducted if the club fails to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons.

In a separate case, Chelsea will also pay a settlement of $11 million to UEFA for incorrect financial information submitted between 2012 and 2019 when the club was owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea’s current American-led ownership group reported “potentially incomplete financial reporting under the club’s previous ownership” in May last year, UEFA said.