Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard may have time-trialed his way to a second straight Tour de France victory.

A sensational time trial from Vingegaard on Tuesday saw the overall leader extend his advantage over two-time winner Tadej Pogacar to nearly two minutes with just five stages remaining — including Sunday’s largely ceremonial, final procession to Paris.

Vingegaard, who rides for the Jumbo-Visma team, started the day only 10 seconds ahead of Pogacar after little could separate the duo in a fascinating duel over the last two weeks.

However, when it came down to a direct head-to-head battle, Vingegaard was in a class of his own.

The Danish cyclist finished the 14-mile hilly route from Passy to Combloux 1 minute, 38 seconds ahead of Pogacar. Wout van Aert was third at the end of the 16th stage, 2:51 behind Vingegaard.

The 26-year-old Vingegaard now leads Pogacar by 1:48 overall and it will take something equally sensational from the Slovenian cyclist to wrest the yellow jersey from his rival. Adam Yates moved into third overall, almost nine minutes behind Vingegaard.

Riders face a mammoth mountain stage, the hardest of the race, today. The last of four climbs of the 17th stage is a 17.6-mile slog up Col de la Loze, before sweeping downhill to the Courchevel ski station which hosts World Cup slalom races.

Tuesday’s time trial had been seen as a potential tiebreaker but few could have imagined such a large gap.

Pogacar himself put in an impressive performance and flew through the first time check 26 seconds up on the rest of the field. However, Vingegaard – who had rolled down the ramp last – was 16 seconds faster than Pogacar at that point, after just 7.1 kilometers, and had extended that to 30 seconds after 12 kilometers of racing.

Pogacar opted to change from his time-trial bike to a lightweight road bike at the foot of the second-category climb, with 5.3 kilometers remaining, and that helped him on the ascent. But he was unable to match an extraordinary ride from Vingegaard, who could almost see his rival on the approach to the finish line, such was his time gain.

Football

The Cleveland Browns are shelving those classic logo-less orange helmets for three games this season.

With a nod to their storied past, the Browns will wear white helmets for the first time since 1951.

Cleveland will break out a retro, all-white look — white helmets, jerseys, and pants — Week 2 in Pittsburgh, at home in Week 6 against San Francisco and again in Week 17 against the New York Jets in the regular-season home finale.

The new helmets include an orange and brown stripe down the middle.

The Browns wore plain white helmets during their first six seasons in the NFL — they merged from the All-America Football Conference in 1950 — before switching to the orange shell for the 1952 season.

Soccer

After the most prolific season of his career, Marcus Rashford committed himself to five more years at Manchester United on Tuesday.

The England forward ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford through to 2028.

Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, with his form helping fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit in November as he established himself as a key part of a United team which qualified for the Champions League and won the English League Cup.

Rashford has made 359 appearances for United since rising through the club’s youth academy. He has scored 123 goals.

• Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, continuing the injury-hit start to his time at the English club.

The 22-year-old center back is beginning his rehabilitation at Chelsea's training ground, the team said Tuesday, while the squad travels to the United States for a preseason trip.

Fofana, who joined Chelsea from Leicester in 2022 for a reported fee of $87 million, featured just 15 times for Chelsea in the Premier League last season as he suffered a number of injury setbacks.