Rookie Joey Wiemer’s sacrifice fly with one out in the ninth inning gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Christian Yelich homered twice for Milwaukee, with the second tying it at 3 in the sixth with a shot off Josh Taylor, who relieved starter Zack Greinke to begin the inning.

Brian Anderson opened the ninth with a single off Carlos Hernandez (0-1), who came on in relief to start the inning. Owen Miller’s one-out double sent Anderson to third. Wiemer then sent an 0-1 pitch deep enough to center to easily score Anderson — and then got a Gatorade shower from his jubilant teammates to celebrate the win.

Devin Williams (3-0) got the victory with a perfect ninth.

Salvador Perez opened the fifth with his eighth homer to put the Royals up 3-2, chasing starter Adrian Houser.

Houser, making his second start after four rehab starts at Triple-A, allowed three runs and eight hits as the Royals left six aboard through four innings, including three in scoring position.

Yelich tied it at 2 in the third with his fifth home run. Brice Turang led off with an infield single. And with two outs, Yelich sent a 2-0 pitch 427 feet to center.

Yelich is batting .333 (14-for-42) over his last 11 games with three homers, a double, 10 RBIs, three walks, three stolen bases and eight runs scored.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the first when Bobby Witt Jr. doubled, advanced on an infield single and scored on M.J. Melendez’s sacrifice fly.

Kansas City made it 2-0 in the third on consecutive two-out doubles by Melendez and Nick Pratto.

Greinke ended his five-inning outing by getting Wiemer on a called third strike, becoming the fifth pitcher in major league history to strike out 1,000 different batters — joining Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Greg Maddux and Roger Clemens.

Hockey

The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other newly promoted team in the top division.

Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in their Group A game at Nokia Arena in Tampere.

Americans Alex Tuch and Nick Bonino responded to Istvan Sofron’s goal to come back into the game in the opening period.

Bonino added his second in the middle period on a power play and Cutter Gauthier made it 4-1 with a shot between the pads of goaltender Dominik Horvath.

Connor Mackey, Grimaldi and Luke Tuch finished the scoring with a goal each in the third period.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists in the second three-point game for the Calgary Flames defenseman while Michael Carcone and Jack McBain had a goal and an assist for Canada.

After Jan Drozg’s goal put Slovenia ahead in the opening period, Canada answered with a three-goal second period in Group B in the Latvian capital Riga.

Carcone equalized with a wrist shot 1:13 into the frame, Pierre-Olivier Joseph rallied Canada to a 2-1 lead and Milan Lucic doubled the advantage on a power play.

Weegar and McBain had one each in the third before Drozg reduced the deficit to 5-2 with his second.

The United States next faces Germany on Monday while Canada plays Slovakia.

Soccer

A world record crowd of 77,390 watched Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Sam Kerr's 68th-minute strike proved decisive as Chelsea won the trophy for the third straight year to remain in contention for a league and cup double.

The sold-out final smashed the previous record attendance for a women’s domestic club match, when Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona in front of 60,739 people in 2019.

Chelsea is second in the Women’s Super League, a point behind leader United, but with a game in hand. And while victory secured the FA Cup, it could also have given Emma Hayes' team a psychological advantage in the closing stages of the title race.

“It’s one piece of the jigsaw. I want more, this isn’t enough," Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert said. “We want to go for the league now. We can only control the controllables.”

• Arsenal's Premier League title hopes are almost over after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan consigned Mikel Arteta's once long-time league leaders to a punishing defeat at Emirates Stadium.

The loss means Manchester City, which beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Sunday.

City has 85 points — four more than Arsenal — and also has a game in hand.

Arsenal only has two more games to play this season and the most points it can get is 87.