RIOTS: Pennsylvania resident Rachel Marie Powell, who used a bullhorn to direct rioters attacking the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege, was convicted of felony charges by a judge Tuesday and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17.

DEADLY FLOODS: The search for a missing 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who were swept away from their car during flash flooding over the weekend carried into a fourth day Tuesday, with Pennsylvania officials thanking people seeking to volunteer to help but saying they won't be needed. Their mother and four others drowned.

FINANCE MEETING: A meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies ended Tuesday in India without a consensus because of differences between countries over the war in Ukraine.

BEIJING TALKS: U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration is "very committed" to stabilizing relations between the world's two biggest economies, as the countries seek to restart high level contacts.

NATO: European lawmakers said Tuesday that Turkey needs to make a "drastic change of course" to get EU accession talks back on track, a week after the Turkish president linked reviving the process to accepting Sweden into NATO.

TECH GIANTS: Amazon and Apple were fined $218 million Tuesday for colluding to box out competitors by favoring sales of Apple products directly from the online retail giant over third-party sellers, Spain's antitrust watchdog said. The companies said they planned to appeal.

