Cothell joins Women and Children's Horizons

KENOSHA -- Women and Children's Horizons in Kenosha has announced Kate Cothell has been named its new marketing manager.

Cothell has nearly 24 years of nonprofit experience in Kenosha, Racine and Lake counties, more than eight of which were spent specifically in domestic violence awareness and prevention. She also has more than 10 years experience serving on theboard of directors of several area nonprofits.

A 22 year resident of the community, she said she was excited to serve the community in which she lives. Kate lives in Pleasant Prairie with her husband Alex and their dog Sadie.

State Patrol sets special truck safety effort

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is partnering with semi-truck drivers this week for a special enforcement and education initiative designed to reduce the number of crashes and injuries involving commercial motor vehicles (CMVs). Trooper in a Truck is part of Operation Safe Driver Week, a nationwide awareness and enforcement initiative aimed at improving driving behaviors of passenger vehicle and CMV drivers.

In the past five years, Wisconsin has averaged about 7,000 crashes involving large trucks every year. In 2022, 73 people died in those incidents.

State Patrol officers will ride along with Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association drivers to keep an eye out for violations including speeding, reckless or distracted driving, seat belt violations and following too closely. When an officer spots a violation from the truck or bus, they will radio to patrol cars in the area for appropriate enforcement action.

The event will be held Monday, July 10, at the Kenosha Safety and Weight and Enforcement Facility on I-94, approximately 0.25 miles north of the Illinois state line in Pleasant Prairie. Other locations throughout the state have been selected for the remainder of the week.

ADRC to host Memory Cafe on Tuesday

KENOSHA -- Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center Dementia Care Specialist Susan Johnson and the Alzheimer's Association will host a Memory Café this week.

It is designed to be a place for persons with mild cognitive impairment, early-stage Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, and their care partners to socialize and have fun. Memory Café meets at the Kenosha Neighborhood Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. It is offered the second Tuesday of every month from 1 to 2 p.m.,

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, July 11. For questions and to register call Alzheimer's Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Nature center to host outdoor concert

BRISTOL -- The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave.is co-sponsoring "Bristol Woodstock," a series of free outdoor concerts on Wednesdays, June 14 to Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 pm.

The concert series is returning for its third year and is free in the park. A different local band will be featured every week. "

Bristol Woodstock" is presented by the Kenosha County Parks and sponsors.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

June 30: Susan Gentz – Robert Gentz, first place; Richard Arneson – Gloria Arneson, second place; Paul Schroeder – Donald Urquhart, third place.

July 3: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Mary Matthews – Donald Urquhart, second place; Dennis Dragan – Evelyn Gerum, third place.