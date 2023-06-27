School supply drive Saturday

Walkin' In My Shoes is hsoting a fundraiser to support its annual back-to-school supplies on Saturday, July 1.

It is being sponsored by the non-profit Walkin' In My Shoes "Steppin' Up Grandparents Program." Proceeds will also help purchase chilren's medical bracelets.

The Brat Wagon Fundraiser will be held at Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly 7600 Pershing Blvd., starting at 11 a.m.

Monetary donations and school supplies are welcome and can be dropped off Thursday, or call to make other arrangements with Walkin' In My Shoes, 2211 50th St., phone 262-577-5218.

City seeks concession attendants for pools

KENOSHA -- The City of Kenosha is still accepting applications for concessions attendants for pools to work between the City's two public pools (located at Washington Park and Anderson Park) this summer. The current pay for this position is $12.05 to $13.09/hour.

Concession attendants are responsible for the collection of fees, general maintenance of pool facilities, assistance at slides, and other duties as assigned.

Pools are set to open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sunday weather and water quality conditions permitting. Concessions attendants work up to 48 hours per week, and are required to work evenings, weekends and holidays.

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older and be able to pass a drug screen.

Further details are available on the City’s web site on the employment page: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kenoshawi/jobs/3917072/concessions-attendantpools? page=1&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs.

No waste collection on July 4

KENOSHA -- There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection on Tuesday, July 4, in recognition of the Fourth of July holiday. Monday, July 3rd will have a normal pickup schedule.

Collection will be delayed one day for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of July 10.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001-50th Street, will be CLOSED on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. It will reopen on Thursday, July 6, for its normal hours of operations from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071-88th Avenue (Highway H), will be closed Tuesday, July 4, 2023. It will re-open on Wednesday, July 5, for its normal hours of operations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. It will reopen on Wednesday, July 5, for normal hours of operations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Host families sought for exchange students

KENOSHA — Host families are needed for kids going to high school in Kenosha in the fall.

Ludivine, 18, from Belgium, is into skating, diving, soccer, and astronomy.

Belo, 17, from Hungary, is interested in piano, dogs, bowling and tennis.

They will arrive at the end of August, will pay all expenses, and speak English. Please call or text Carrie Schulz at 414-899-3890 as soon as possible for more information.

Volunteers sought for KUSD committees

KENOSHA – The Kenosha Unified School District is seeking volunteers to serve on its Audit/Budget/Finance, Curriculum/Program, Personnel, and Planning/Facilities committees.

Interested parties should have a background related to the committee on which they wish to serve and a desire to share their professional expertise with the district.

Prospective committee members must live in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie or Somers and submit a letter of intent citing qualifications and reasons they wish to serve. Selected members will serve a one-year term and will be required to attend the quarterly meetings, which are slated for 5 p.m. or later on Oct. 10, 2023, Feb. 13, 2024, April 9, 2024, and June 11, 2024.

Interested parties should mail letters of intent to the Educational Support Center, ATTN: Stacy Schroeder, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144, no later than Friday, July 14. They also may be faxed to 262-359-7672, emailed to sschroed@kusd.edu<mailto:sschroed@kusd.edu>, <mailto:sbusby@kusd.edu> or dropped off at the Educational Support Center between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For additional information, please call 262-359-6320 or visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.kusd.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/8850.pdf__;!!LvYzicI!gQwo9zpolgMic8Xdevb8aSowGUCcqIo3oCR4l5lcx91unR3HUnoC3_nyDBHkkv7N1iGEbGSxB1rFVfaTgA$ to learn more about committee structure and responsibilities.