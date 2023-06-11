Pringle summer camp sign-ups due

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Avenue, Bristol, will hold camps on Tuesdays through Fridays during the summer, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Intrepid explorers ages 5-10 will enjoy all that Bristol Woods has to offer during the 2023 series of drop-off camp programs at Pringle Nature Center. Campers will get messy!

Families can now sign up their campers for 1 or 2 weeks of camp, which will feature different topics and activities each week.

Registration for all summer camps are due on Tuesday, June 13, at $60/camp/kid, and parents are encouraged to sign their children up early.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information and upcoming programs.

Parkside pollinator patch tour set

SOMERS — A walking tour of the UW-Parkside pollinator patch will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St.

Kristi Heuser, pollinator patch program manager and stormwater consultant, will discuss how native plants are a solution for helping water quality and endangered pollinator populations.

Attendees should meet at 6 p.m. at the Petrifying Springs parking lot on Highway JR. Email kristine@rootpikewin.org with questions. This event is a collaboration between the Kenosha Public Library and Root-Pike WIN.

Meals on Wheels drivers needed

KENOSHA — Kenosha Area Family Aging Services Inc. is in need of additional drivers for the Meals on Wheels program serving seniors in Kenosha County.

The national senior population is growing exponentially, outpacing the resources available to serve vulnerable older adults and putting their health and well-being in jeopardy. Meals on Wheels is a proven public-private partnership that effectively addresses the challenges of aging by promoting health and improving the quality of life for at-risk seniors. By leveraging the existing Meals on Wheels network, seniors can stay healthy and independent at home, where they want to be but also save billions in tax dollars by keeping them out of more costly healthcare alternatives.

KAFASI’S mission is to promote healthy aging, strong families, and a connected community. It is home to Kenosha’s largest volunteer force, providing programs and services supporting community members of every generation and stage of life.

Those wishing more information or willing to volunteer can contact the agency at 262-658-3508, check out more online at www.kafasi.org/meals-on-wheels. KAFASI is located at 7730 Sheridan Road.

Bristol Woodstock returns Wednesday

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. is co-sponsoring “Bristol Woodstock,” a series of free outdoor concerts on Wednesdays, June 14-Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 pm.

Bristol Woodstock returns for the third year, featuring free outdoor concerts in the park. A different local band will be featured every week.

Bristol Woodstock is presented by the Kenosha County Parks and sponsors.

Programs to help seniors ‘Stand Up’

KENOSHA — A program designed to get older adults up and moving to improve their health will be held in Salem starting on Wednesday, July 12.

Stand Up & Move More is an evidence-based program designed by Dr. Kelli Koltyn at the University of Wisconsin to help older adults reduce sitting time by standing up and moving more. The program meets once per week for two hours for four weeks, followed by a Booster Session at Week 8.

Sessions take place in a group setting where participants identify barriers to standing more and discuss strategies to increase their standing time. Based on a researched and tested program, Stand Up is shown to:

Reduce sedentary behavior by 68 mins/day

Reduce problems performing daily activities

Reduce pain interference and intensity

Improve functional performance

Improve general overall health

Stand Up Move More will be offered by the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center beginning Wednesdays, July 12 to Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to noon, with a booster class offered on Aug. 30. Classes will be held at the Salem Community Library, 24615 89th St., Salem. To register or learn more about this class, call ADRC Health & Wellness Coordinator, Haleigh Couch at 262-605-6646.

Nature Center sets volunteer appreciation dinner

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will host its 2023 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Wednensday, June 14, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Volunteers are involved to joint nature center staff for the event to celebrate the achievements of Pringle Nature Center volunteers over food and good company. There will also be a free concert at 6 p.m.

Volunteers should RSVP to naturalist@pringlenc.org. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming programs.

Area bridge results listed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Mount Pleasant at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Avet. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173for reservations. Recent winners were:

June 2 (open): Donald Urquhart-Mark Langer, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second place; Richard Arneson-Gloria Arneson, third place

June 2 (299er): Katie Patzke-Wayne Hejny, first place; John Freestone-Linda Freestone, second place; Dian Lynch-Pat Impens, third place.

June 5: Dee Becker-Donald Urquhart, first place; Ellen Easley-Annie Krause, second place; Dennis Dragan-Evelyn Gerum, third place.