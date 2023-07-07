State Patrol plans aerial I-94 patrols

KENOSHA — Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be monitoring Kenosha County’s stretch of 1-94 from the air on Friday.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Union is set to patrol the interstate route in Kenosha County throughout the day.

When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

The aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reenforce the Wisconsin State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers, state officials stated.

Host families needed for exchange students

KENOSHA — Host families are needed now for exchange students coming to attend Kenosha area schools this fall.

A boy from France, 16, Raphael, is into sport events, movies, pets, volleyball, basketball, and bowling. Nuria, from Spain, 16, wants to go into medicine. She is into volleyball, tennis and American football.

Contact Carrie at 414-899-3890 or schulzcarr@aol.com for more information.