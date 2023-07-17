Carjacking suspect from Illinois caught

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol apprehended an Illinois man driving a stolen vehicle from Park Ridge, Ill., Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Chad Brown, the Illinois man escaped law enforcement custody and carjacked two separate vehicles while in Illinois. The second vehicle stolen was equipped with OnStar, which automatically contacted law enforcement.

Law enforcement located the vehicle on County Highway U, north of 116th Street. The vehicle turned onto Highway 165 eastbound. As the vehicle began to turn into the on-ramp to I-94, OnStar turned the vehicle off and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

According to Sgt. Colin Coultrip of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the arrestee, while in the hospital, attempted to escape while under guard of two deputies, fighting with them before being restrained again.

The deputies sustained minor injuries and the arrestee was later booked into the Kenosha County Jail on numerous charges.

Motorcyclist reached 100 mph before arrest

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department arrested a speeding motorcyclist Sunday, who reportedly reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The motorist was traveling east on Highway 50 from Walworth County before Lake Geneva Police terminated its own pursuit. A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy located the motorcycle in the Village of Paddock Lake where another pursuit began.

The deputy was able to obtain the motorcycle’s license plate, and once the motorcycle reached speeds over 100 mph, the pursuit was terminated.

Deputies and Kenosha Police Department officers then went to the suspect’s house where they waited for him to come home. He was taken into custody without issue.