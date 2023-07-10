Fastest Man & Woman event canceled

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Organizers have announced the Fastest Man & Woman in Kenosha event, scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled due to low registration.

The announcement was made on social media, stating that the Pleasant Prairie Recreation Department had made the decision due to “unexpectedly low” registration numbers.

Village plans grocery giveaway Saturday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department announced it will be holding a free grocery giveaway for community families at Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., on Saturday, July 15.

Running from noon until 2 p.m. residents can drive up to receive a selection of healthy grocery items, IDs not required.

Walk-ups are not allowed, and boxes of food will be limited per vehicle.

The giveaway comes from a collaboration between the police department, the village and several community partners, including the Journey Disaster Response Team, Kroger, Uline and Meijer.