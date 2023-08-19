Brat Trot to support Boys & Girls Club

KENOSHA — The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will host its inaugural Brat Trot on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Celebration Place HarborPark in Downtown Kenosha.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. The “Wurst” runners from all over are welcome to walk, skip, jog, run, roll, or crawl through the grueling 100-yard course.

Participants are encouraged to bring and wear Oktoberfest swag. Oktoberfest activities will continue throughout the day at the park.

Participants don’t have to be athletic to participate in this event. Registration is $30 and includes the Brat Trot race, a t-shirt, a post-race brat or hot dog, a race bib, an adult beverage from Rustic Road Brewing, all to support to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

Tickets are available at https://www.bgckenosha.org/events/brat-trot/. Registration is limited to people 21 and over. Spectators are free.

Event sponsors including Rustic Road Brewing, Hometown Meats Deli & Catering, Platinum Systems, C.J.W., Inc., Kenosha Nissan, Herzing University, Rogan’s Shoes, Kozak Orthodontics, Franks Diner, and The Lettering Machine.

Sheriff’s Department changes inmate record archive

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has announced its Inmate Search online will display in-custody inmates only. The archived inmate search browser at http://www.kenoshajs.org/jail/inmate_search/index.html containing records prior to May 02, 2017, will no longer be available.

The department indicated the information contained on the Inmate Search should not be relied upon for any type of legal action. Inmate information changes quickly and the reported information may not reflect the current status of the inmate.

Charges listed are the charges the Arresting Agency issued at the time of arrest but may not be the final charges that are charged by the District Attorney. Refer to the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website wcca.wicourts.gov for final charges.