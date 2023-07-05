Bunker Coffee House to mark anniversary

KENOSHA — Bunker Coffee House for veterans will mark its first anniversary with an open house on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2211 50th St.

The free event will also mark the 18th year of the organization Walkin’ In My Shoes serving the community. The event will also highlight some of the youth and others who the organization has assisted over the years.

Jo Wynn of Walkin’ In My Shoes added that many local businesses including Steinbrink Piggly Wiggly, Woodman’s Food Market, Costco Wholesale, Lomeli Meats and the community have supported the organization over the year.

The public is invited to stop and greet and shake the hands of veterans, thanking them for their service. There will be free food, free haircuts, free henna, a bounce house event and more.

Host families needed for exchange students

KENOSHA — Host families are needed now for exchange students coming to attend Kenosha area schools this fall.

A boy from France, 16, Raphael, is into sport events, movies, pets, volleyball, basketball, and bowling. Nuria, from Spain, 16, wants to go into medicine. She is into volleyball, tennis and American football.

Contact Carrie at 414-899-3890 or schulzcarr@aol.com for more information.