State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in area

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be conducting aerial enforcement operations in the area this week.

Patrols will be flown along Interstate 94 in Kenosha County on Saturday. Patrols will also be flown along I-43 in Walworth County on Sunday.

From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Hometown Heroes Commission seeks nominations

KENOSHA – The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is seeking nominations for the third quarter of 2023.

The program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing praiseworthy people who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces as Hometown Heroes. The requirement is that they were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in Kenosha. Nomination forms are available by calling 262-653-4000 or online at www.kenosha.org.

A nominator may submit one nomination per quarter. The commission will review nominations based on military service (decoration/military awards, military specialty schools, length of service and tours of duty), community service (veteran organizations, volunteer work, civic organizations, and community awards), and other accomplishments (going above and beyond the call of duty or any other special notes for consideration).

The sommission will grant one award each quarter. The award winner will be presented with a certificate from the mayor. The winner from each quarter will be considered for the Kenosha Hometown Hero of that Year.

Nominations must be submitted by Aug. 31.

Local ALL group holds annual meeting

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning an active senior citizen group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities, held its annual meeting and luncheon in the UW-Parkside Ballroom on June 19.

The musical group Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers provided entertainment.

During the challenging years of the pandemic, the volunteers and program assistant of ALL provided an array of educational offerings for members via virtual, hybrid, and in-person formats. The organization’s trips, classes, and focus groups have returned in full swing. Lectures are in-person with state-of-the art technology in The Rita, the Parkside performing arts building.

For information about membership and upcoming activities, visit the ALL website: https://www.uwp.edu/connect/friends/all.cfm.

Most state road projects to pause for holiday

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are asking Fourth of July holiday travelers to buckle up, stay alert, and expect slower traffic in work zones and along major travel corridors. According to AAA, Wisconsinites will travel in record numbers this holiday weekend. Peak travel times are expected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday (June 30), noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday (July 4) and 3-6 p.m. Wednesday (July 5).

Most road construction will pause over the holiday weekend to open as many lanes as possible.

Significant road construction projects that may impact Fourth of July weekend travel include:

Racine County: WIS 20 is closed from WIS 36 to US 45 near Waterford. Motorists should use the posted detour via WIS 36/WIS 83, WIS 11 and US 45.

Walworth County: Motorists can expect single lane closures on US 12 in both directions between Lake Geneva and Elkhorn.

Milwaukee County: Motorists will encounter lane closures on northbound I-43 between Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive and southbound I-43 between Capitol Drive and North Avenue. Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures along I-43 between Brown Street and Capitol Drive.

Milwaukee County: Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed.