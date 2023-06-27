Barca named to FTA president

The Federation of Tax Administrators Board of Directors has elected Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca to be the next FTA Board president.

His term begins July 1. Barca, who previously served as the FTA Board's First Vice President, will serve a one-year term.

"FTA serves as a great tool to promote collaboration and innovation among tax administrators to better serve taxpayers. Serving on the FTA Executive Board the past few years has provided me with a vision of how we can continue to make strides to improve the taxpayer experience. Wisconsin has long excelled at customer service, so we look forward to building upon that reputation," Barca said.

FTA provides research and information exchange, training, and intergovernmental and interstate coordination, and legislative support services to the principal tax collection agencies of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Philadelphia, and New York City. Over 350 tax administrators met last week in Rhode Island for the annual meeting and awards ceremony where Barca presided over the Tuesday session.

Barca, a lifelong resident of Kenosha and Somers, served in the state legislature as the representative from the 64th Assembly District from 1985 until 1993, when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. He returned to the state legislature in 2009 and served until January 2019 when Governor Evers appointed him as Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary.

Local United Way welcomes parade participants

KENOSHA -- United Way of Kenosha County is seeking community members and volunteers to join the local nonprofit in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m.. Participants will walk the two-mile parade route in celebration of United Way of Kenosha County's 100th anniversary.

All community members are welcome to join the United Way group and are encouraged to bring their family, friends and neighbors. Volunteer registration is open to individuals and groups.

Parade staging and set up takes place between Pennoyer Park and Union Park. The parade route follows along Seventh Avenue to Library Park.

Interested volunteers can sign up on for the event at Volunteer Wisconsin or for more information and questions, contact Marisa Markowski, director of resource development, at mmarkowski@kenoshaunitedway.org or 262-671-2208.

Host families sought for exchange students

KENOSHA — Host families are needed for kids going to high school in Kenosha in the fall.

Ludivine, 18, from Belgium, is into skating, diving, soccer, and astronomy.

Belo, 17, from Hungary, is interested in piano, dogs, bowling and tennis.

They will arrive at the end of August, will pay all expenses, and speak English. Please call or text Carrie Schulz at 414-899-3890 as soon as possible for more information.