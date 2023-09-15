Trial delayed until 2024

The sexual assault trial of local pastor Monroe Mitchell III has been adjourned until next year.

The defense had requested adjournment for additional time to consider new information. Jury selection for a trial had been scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Mitchell is charged with one felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child and two misdemeanor counts of attempted fourth degree sexual assault.

He is scheduled to return to court May 30, 2024, before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

Carthage plans Lincoln SymposiumKENOSHA – Carthage College will host the second annual Lincoln Symposium on Sept. 28-29, welcoming prominent scholars from across the nation to discuss the far-reaching impact of Abraham Lincoln.

The public is welcome to attend any of the sessions during the symposium, which takes place on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Admission is free.

Carthage sponsors the two-day event in partnership with the Lincoln Forum, the Lincoln Presidential Foundation, and Kenosha’s Civil War Museum. Abraham Lincoln served as a trustee for the college in 1860-61 at an earlier location in Springfield, Ill., resigning to devote his energy to the U.S. presidency.

This year’s symposium will include an opening keynote by author Ronald C. White at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium. Along with best-selling presidential biographies “A. Lincoln” and “American Ulysses,” White has written several other books about Lincoln and has lectured at the White House.

Four other scholars are scheduled to make presentations Friday, Sept. 29. A selection of artifacts from the Abraham Lincoln Book Shop in Chicago will also be displayed during the event.

Visitors are encouraged (but not required) to register in advance. The full schedule, speaker biographies, video recordings from the 2022 symposium, and a registration form can be found at www.carthage.edu/lincoln-symposium.

Fundraiser to benefit local student

KENOSHA — A Kenosha-based nonprofit plans to hold a special fundraiser Saturday to help a local high school student with a special project.

Walkin’ In My Shoes IDA’s House Youth Program will host a fundraiser on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kenosha Public Market, 625 52nd St., in the municipal building parking lot.

The funds will go to student Naomi Dominguez’s animation project, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the purchae of an animation tablet, software, computer, art supplies and college fee support.

Those donating $25 or more will have a chance to spin the wheel to win a prize.

For more information, contact 262-308-6938.