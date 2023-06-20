Community drum circle set Wednesday

KENOSHA—In honor of Worldwide Make Music Day, Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles will host a community drum circle, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at Eichelman Park, 6125 Third Ave.

It is free to all ages and is an interactive event. Hand drums and small percussion instruments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring folding chairs.

For more information call 262-914-9352.

Leadership Kenosha seeking 2023-24 participants

KENOSHA — Leadership Kenosha is accepting applications for the 2023-24 program group. Applications from interested community members should be submitted by June 24 at leadershipkenosha.com.

Leadership Kenosha is a local, community-based leadership development program that connects participants to organizations, issues, and leaders, building their network while developing essential leadership skills. Participants have the opportunity to explore must-have skills, including conflict management, communication, relationship building, problem-solving and how to grow as an inclusive leader.

ADRC seeks volunteer guardians

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is seeking volunteer community members to advocate in health, welfare and/or financial issues for vulnerable adults. Volunteers are then court appointed as the legal decision maker.

The program provides training, support and on-going assistance for the volunteer guardian to successfully and capably perform their responsibilities. In as little as one hour each month, volunteers can positively impact the quality of life of an at-risk adult.

For more information or to apply, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.

Wirch to hold office hours

KENOSHA — Kenosha-Senator Bob Wirch (D-Somers) will hold open office hours to hear from the public on important state issues on Saturday, June 24, from non to 1 p.m.

Residents are asked to stop in and visit with Wirch at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., in Activity Room A.