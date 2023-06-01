DOT plans short-term pavement repairs on I-94

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced plans for short-term pavement repairs along the southbound lanes of I-94, at the Highway 158 bridge (52nd Street), in Kenosha County.

Beginning the week of June 4, crews will set up a two-week period of southbound double-lane closures at the bridge between Mondays and Fridays with all lanes reopening for weekend travel.

The work will be weather dependent and lane closure times will be subject to change.

Periodic overnight full freeway closures of the southbound lanes are required to set up and take down the lane closures.

During the overnight closures, southbound traffic will exit at Highway 142 and use the frontage road to Highway 158 to get back on the interstate.

All lanes along northbound I-94 will remain open.

For up-to-date travel information online, check out reports posted at 511wi.gov.

Knights plan flag retirement ceremony

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Knights of Columbus Bishop Messmer Assembly 1201 will be holding a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, June 10t, at 9 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd .

Used and worn flags can be dropped off at either Prairie Side ACE Hardware, 6505 80th St., or any Catholic church. The Knights of Columbus will also be taking donations for new flags at ACE Hardware on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 3 p.m.