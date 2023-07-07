Shannon Wiebers, age 17, didn't only win Miss Bristol last night, she also won Miss Congeniality at the Bristol Progress Days Banquet.

The Bristol Progress Days Banquet kicked-off the weekend of events for the 53rd annual Bristol Progress Days Festival.

When the former Miss Bristol, Priya Kurszewski announced that Leslie Herrera, 17, won first runner up, Wiebers had a look of total shock on her face as tears started forming in her eyes.

"I was flabbergasted and in beyond belief," Wiebers said. "I'm so thankful."

There were five teens competing for the title. Micaela Lawlor took fourth runner up, Melaney Smith was awarded third runner up, Gwendolyn Sheen was announced second runner up and Herrera with first runner up.

"It was the best experience ever (competing for Miss Bristol)," Herrera said. "I grew up with half of them and just am so excited and proud of Shannon because I've known her since elementary (school) and I'm so proud of her."

The contestants had to answer a questioning portion of the pageant, some chose to participate in the talent show and then they were judged on stage appearance and pose, socializing and personality.

Wiebers said the entire experience has been "lavishing" and "amazing." She said it's been great getting to meet new people.

"I'm now looking forward to being a strong role model for little girls all over so they can see that you can have the beauty and brains," Wiebers said.

Wiebers mom, Kelly Wiebers, said the smile on her face says exactly how she's feeling as she was grinning from ear-to-ear.

"I'm proud, but just happy for her because it's such a positive thing to be involved with," Kelly said.

As Wiebers takes the thrown as this years' Miss Bristol, Kurszewski's term officially came to a close.

"I'm so excited for her (Shannon)," Kurszewski said.

Cheryl Nichols, among many positions within organizing Bristol Progress Days said she was "very impressed" by all of the girls competing and that they all did a "wonderful job."

The Progress Days Banquet also recognized an outstanding man and woman from Bristol.

This year was the married couple Jake and Julie Eckhart. Jake has lived in Bristol his entire life and the two of them are now raising their three sons in the same city.

They were chosen because of their support towards the progress days as well as their work and interactions within the community.

"We're very humbled and speechless. Everybody told us different reasons to get us here so we were really taken aback and really surprised," Julie said.

Originally, Julie thought the award was only going to her husband, so when her name was announced with him, she walked to accept in total surprise.

The banquet also announced a junior outstanding boy and girl award. Mia Meincke and Harrison Strenger won the award.

"The young lady chosen this year exhibits strong character in an out of the school environment," Julie Bayles, the banquet's emcee, said.

Bayles said whoever nominated her for the award said it has been a "privilege to watch her coming out of her shell and become an amazing young lady."

Bayles said the judges chose Strenger for the award because he is "kind to all" and "has won the kindness award at Bristol Grade School."

"His nominator says he is a great friend and works hard," Bayles said.

Nichols said she hopes this event continues for years to come and it's a "wonderful" way to engage with the community.