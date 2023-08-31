The once-empty hallways of Bristol School were filled with students, teachers and even Gov. Tony Evers as the first day of school commenced Thursday morning.

Students stepped off the bus and into the school after 7 a.m. as teachers, administrators and other school staff welcomed them into the building, which recently underwent the first phase of renovations.

"There were a lot of big smiles and surprised faces in reaction to the dramatic change," District Administrator Jack Musha said, in reference to staff returning to the building. "Kids and parents are excited about it."

Renovations include layout changes for security purposes, new LED lighting, HVAC and boiler system replacements, new kitchen equipment, new floors, paint and sound panels in the small gym, a new bus loop and new student bathrooms, among other changes. A second phase of renovations will commence next summer.

The district is also implementing new English language arts and reading curriculum, which was approved last year according to Musha.

"It was much overdo," he said.

As part of the new curriculum, the district received 12,000 pieces of literature and manipulatives.

Many of the teachers and administrators were excited about the first day of school in a newly-renovated building.

“(My favorite part) is all the excitement and newness and seeing everyone come back,” said Ashley Nelson, a special education teacher. “(Students) always grow like two inches over the summer and they look like a different kid.”

Ashley Koeshall, dean of students and athletic director at Bristol, said he was excited for students to come into a newly renovated building that's conducive to learning.

“I’m really excited to see how they feel about the new spaces and other newly renovated classrooms," he said. "There’s only more to come with the second phase of renovations beginning next year.”

Keri Heusdens, principal of curriculum and instruction, said her favorite part of the first day back at school is the hugs from students.

“When the kids come in after a long summer, the fact that they want to hug me after running around and playing all summer– it’s just a really special feeling to know that they want to be back here,” Heusdens said. “And I just love seeing their smiling faces."

Once students were settled into their classrooms, Evers toured the building, making stops to visit first, fifth and eighth grade classes.

Some of the classroom stops included song and dance presentations, such as a sing-along done by the first grade classes, and "math magic" performed by fifth grade math teacher Jordan Gardina, in which Gardina guessed which number Evers wrote on the whiteboard through mathematical logic and deduction.

"My mind is still trying to figure out how (Gardina) did what he did," Evers said.

Evers also fielded tough questions from students, such as "what's your favorite color?" and "what's your favorite food?" To which Evers would answer, with a smile, "blue," and "pizza."

The visit from the governor was done in part because he received an invitation, and in part because Bristol School is one of few remaining public K-8 schools in the state. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data from 2019-20 indicates there are 43 total public K-8 schools in the state.

"The K-8’s are a really important part of our state. We don’t have that many anymore," Evers said. "They serve a really good local purpose.”

Evers also saw renovated areas of the school, which were supported by funding through a $22.3 million bond referendum approved by district voters in April 2022.

"(The district) has upgraded its facilities to meet the more modern needs, safety being one of them,” Evers said.

In the last April election, however, Bristol School was one of two additional school districts in Kenosha County that did not pass a referendum. Bristol's was an $800,000 operational referendum due to its revenue not keeping pace with rising operational costs.

“What’s best for our kids is best for the state, and that includes having the resources necessary to make that magic happens. We have to have a good school system in order to have a strong economy," Evers said. "People understand that and sometimes referendums are successful and sometimes they fail, but for the most part across the state, they pass at pretty high numbers because people understand."

Following the passage of the 2023-25 biennium budget, districts that qualified will receive a boost in low revenue ceiling aid, which increased the revenue from $10,000 per pupil to $11,000. However, schools with failed referendums, which include Wilmot Union High School, Riverview School and Bristol School, do not qualify for that boost.

“I would hope that we’re not punishing people that didn’t pass a referendum, that doesn’t make much sense to me,” Evers said. “Hopefully, we can have that part repealed and move forward.”