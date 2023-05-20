Pavlica receives RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award

Felicia Pavlica with RE/MAX Newport Elite, has received the RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least 10 years of service with the company.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” said Pavlica. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX Newport Elite, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the home that is right for them. I’m extremely proud to be a Circle of Legends Award winner and thankful to be surrounded by a supportive team who continues to encourage me to raise the bar in real estate.”

Pavlica has been working in the real estate industry for more than 22 years and has extensive experience in residential sales, new construction, buyer representation and seller representation. She has earned numerous production awards as well as an inductee in RE/MAX Hall of Fame.

In addition, Pavlica actively supports Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Habitat for Humanity and a major contributor to Childrens Miracle Network.