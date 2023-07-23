Romanak joins Shopko Optical-Pleasant Prairie

Kenosha optometrist Dr. Joseph Romanak has joined Shopko Optical’ s Pleasant Prairie center, 6935 75th St.

Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO, said the new patients can expect the same “thorough and trusted care they have come to rely on,” with additional eyewear offerings and location hours.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to welcome Dr. Romanak and his patients to the Shopko Optical center in Pleasant Prairie,” Steinhorst said.

Romanak will continue to provide patients with comprehensive eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting and detection and management of eye disease.

“I am excited about the ability to combine efforts with Shopko Optical to continue to provide quality eye care,” Romanak said. “And I’m thrilled to join their team and continue my practice in the Pleasant Prairie community.”

Zampanti joins TMJ4 news team

Kenosha resident Jeffrey Zampanti will be joining the TMJ4 news team as their Kenosha-based reporter, to begin on the air in early August 2023.

Zampanti, a 1991 Tremper High School graduate, has been covering the Kenosha community for nearly three decades and spent the last 20 years as a sportswriter and multimedia journalist at the Kenosha News and director of content at Kenosha.com.

“Jeffrey is a strong reporter and I know that he has covered everything from sports to homicide trials during his time in Kenosha,” said Tim Vetscher, news director at TMJ4. “We are thrilled to have someone of his experience and local knowledge on the news team.” A Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Media Person of the Year, Zampanti covered five state baseball championships and was a frequent contributor to Baseball America and MLB.com.