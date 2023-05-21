HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by the Kenosha News. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Baseball — Racine Lutheran-Prairie at St. Joseph, Carthage College, 4:15 p.m.; Indian Trail at Burlington, Beaumont Field, 4:30 p.m.; Lakes Community at Wilmot, 4:45 p.m.; Fort Atkinson at Central, 5 p.m.; Palmyra-Eagle at Shoreland Lutheran, Carthage College, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Wilmot at Central, 5 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at St. Joseph, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field — WIAA REGIONALS: Division 1— Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper, Central, Wilmot at Bradford Regional, 4 p.m.; DIVISION 2 — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Augustine Prep Regional, 3:30 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Christian Life, St. Joseph at Palmyra-Eagle Regional, 3:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — WIAA SUBSECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Bradford/Reuther, Indian Trail, Tremper, Central, Wilmot at Burlington Subsectional, 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — St. Joseph at Prairie Subsectional, 9 a.m.