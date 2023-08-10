One of Hollywood's most glamorous actresses of the 1940s and '50s, Rhonda Fleming is getting her first SUTS celebration today, on the 100th anniversary of her birth (she was born Marilyn Louis on Aug. 10, 1923; she passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at age 97). In several of the 13 films featured in TCM's lineup, you'll see why the highly photogenic Fleming became known as the "Queen of Technicolor," but her beauty and talent shine through in the black-and-white productions, as well. Among the highlights during this day are the film noir classic Out of the Past (1947), the musical comedy A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court (1949) and the historical adventure Serpent of the Nile (1953), with Fleming as Cleopatra.