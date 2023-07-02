Cecilia Grinis and Noah Fredel, both of Fitchburg, Wis., announce their engagement. They plan a June 22, 2024, wedding at St. Michael in Old Town, Chicago.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in Italian and Art History. She holds a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. She is employed as Career Development Coordinator for the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine in Madison.

She is the daughter of Dr. Gedas M. and Anitia L. Grinis.

The groom-to-be is a graduate of Wausau West High School in Wausau and the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Science. He is employed as an Origination Analyst at Anew Climate in Madison.

He is the son of David and Renee Fredel.

The couple plan to reside in Fitchburg.