Name: Amber Kehl

Place of Employment: Froedtert South

Job Title/Role: RN, Med/Surg.

Degree/Certification: Associates Degree in Nursing from Gateway Technical College

Hometown: Kenosha

What made you decide to become a nurse? I’ve always known that I wanted to do something that involves helping people.

How many years have worked as a nurse? I’ve been a nurse for 2 1/2 years. I was a CNA for 5 years prior!.

What’s been your most memorable experience? I’ve had so many memorable experiences, I love being able to go to work everyday and help people through some of their toughest times. The gratitude they show for the care they receive is such a special feeling.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? Many challenges! I was in my last semester of nursing school. A lot of unknown and dealing with my own medical issues on top of it.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? What motivates me is knowing how it feels to be a patient and the nurse. Seeing both sides of healthcare and how scary it is being the patient and how rewarding it is to be the nurse helping the patients.

Who inspires you? So many people! I had the best instructors throughout nursing school, my coworkers, my preceptor, and of course my family.