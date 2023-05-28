Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Britta Soehn

Place of Employment: Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie

Job Title/Role: RN, Emergency Department

Degree/Certification: RN and BSN from Olivet Nazarene University

Hometown: Antioch, Ill.

What made you decide to become a nurse? I always knew I wanted to do something in the medical field. I come from a family of teachers and finance majors and knew I wanted to do something different and nursing seemed like a good option! I enjoy helping people and learning about all things medical.

How many years have worked as a nurse? 7 years

What’s been your most memorable experience? Its hard to narrow down one memorable experience as an emergency nurse, each day is different. I’d have to say that my years I spent on night shift were very memorable to me.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? Working in the ED during the pandemic was challenging, at first it was strange because we had no patients, everyone stayed home but then as COVID began to spread and infection increased so did our numbers. As an ED we are the first place most people think to go. I think the most challenging part was watching patients have to go through COVID and other illnesses alone because of the strict visitor rules that were placed on health care facilities.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? Most people come to the ED on the worst day of their lives and trying to make that day better for them helps me to get through my day and keeps me coming back. I also have some really wonderful coworkers and am lucky that I get to work with so many talented nurses, techs, doctors, secretaries, & other hospital employees!

Who inspires you? My son, he inspires me daily to be a good mom, good person, and a good nurse.