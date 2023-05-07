Name: Christine Baltic

Place of Employment: Froedtert South

Job Title/Role: ICU RN

Degree/Certification: BSN - Gateway Technical College/ Western Governors University

Hometown: Kenosha

What made you decide to become a nurse? After working as a Renal Dialysis technician for a year, I really enjoyed being able to help the patients with their illness. I learned so much and wanted to continue my learning by becoming a nurse!

How many years have worked as a nurse? 16 years

What’s been your most memorable experience? Working in a busy ICU, I have seen many miracles! My most memorable moments are being able to see patients walk out of the hospital to their families when the odds for a full recovery were stacked against them!

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? I think every nurse would agree that nursing through a pandemic like COVID is extremely difficult. My personal challenge was staying upbeat and positive. Seeing the pure exhaustion of your coworkers and seeing patients families dealing with the loss of their loved ones takes a toll. The balance of life and death was disturbed and suddenly severe illness and death was more frequent than anyone was ready for.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? I am one that enjoys a changing environment! Nursing frequently provides new challenges and complexities. I enjoy being part of the team that meets those challenges and provides positive patient outcomes!

Who inspires you? My patients alongside my husband, children, and the great team I work with in the ICU!