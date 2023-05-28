Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Kayci Krucas

Place of Employment: Froedtert South

Job Title/Role: RN, Surgery

Degree/Certification: Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Herzing University

Hometown: Kenosha

What made you decide to become a nurse? I’ve been fascinated with medicine since I was a teenager. The high school I attended offered a CNA class to juniors and seniors and the rest is history!

How many years have worked as a nurse? About two years.

What’s been your most memorable experience? My most memorable experience came when I was still working as a CNA in surgery while in school for my RN. I got to witness an organ procurement- it was a truly life changing experience and solidified my love for my career. I felt honored to be a part of something where someone was being given the gift of life via the procurement.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? I became a nurse after the pandemic had started, but it presented challenges while I was a nursing student. It made clinical placements and finishing my degree difficult, but I persevered and graduated in 2021.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? What motivates me to show up to work each day is the fact that I get to work with an amazing team of fellow nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other wonderful people to help make others feel better or get on the road to recovery for what ails them.

Who inspires you? My family, my friends, and some of my amazing coworkers inspire me each and every day, as well as making a difference in my patients’ lives, no matter the journey they’re on.