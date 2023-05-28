Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Lynn Hastings

Place of Employment: Froedtert South

Job Title/Role: RN, Birthing Inn

Degree/Certification: Bachelors Degree/Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill.; ADN/CCBC in Baltimore, Md.

Hometown: Kenosha

What made you decide to become a nurse? I had always wanted to be a Pediatrician. However, once I got to High School, the idea of 10+ more years of schooling wasn’t a reality at that time. So I got a Bachelors Degree in Marketing/Business Management. I did that for a few years working as a Manager/Optician for LensCrafters. Then we were blessed with our first son. He went into full cardio-respiratory arrest when he was just 6 weeks old. Spending over 2 months in the PICU with him made me want to go back and get a degree in nursing. We had some great nurses and we had some not so good nurses caring for Tyler. I just really wanted to be someone who could make a positive change for a child and parent that were going through probably one of the toughest times in their life. So a couple years after our twins were born, I went back to school for a night and weekend nursing program. We were living in Maryland at the time and didn’t have family around, so I went to school when my husband could be home with the 3 children. I am so glad I pursued my dreams to become a nurse and help others when they are in need.

How many years have worked as a nurse? 22 years

What’s been your most memorable experience? I have so many great memories of patients, their families and coworkers that I have met along the way. My favorite job was working at Kennedy Krieger Institute on the inpatient Pediatric Rehabilitation Unit. It was very challenging and I learned so much.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? There were various challenges, losing hours, being put on call frequently, worrying about bringing the virus home to my loved ones. There were a lot of trials. Also, a bummer, as a nurse… we couldn’t work from home and there was no incentives to be working through the pandemic either. It’s just what we do as health care professionals.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? I enjoy caring for others and learning new things, meeting new people every day. Truly, that’s a great thing about being a nurse, no two days are exactly the same.

Who inspires you? Tyler, my son. He has such a great outlook on life. He never complains about the date that was handed to him. He just loves life. He’s taught us not to take anything for granted, to be thankful for every day, keep finding the JOY in the JOurneY and never sweat the small stuff. Also, his siblings, Ryan and Emily. They are such kind, compassionate and giving young adults and i credit that all to growing up with a special needs brother. They’ve learned so much about life as a result of that.