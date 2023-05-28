Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Madison Covelli

Place of Employment: Aurora Healthcare-Paddock Lake Family Practice

Job Title/Role: RN

Degree/Certification: Associates Degree in Nursing

Hometown: Kenosha

What made you decide to become a nurse? I’ve known I wanted to be a nurse since the age of 7. I have always had a passion for helping those around me, and treating my patients as if they were my own family members. It takes one good experience to change someone’s outlook and trust in the healthcare field, and I hope to be that experience to all who I encounter.

How many years have worked as a nurse? I graduated nursing school in May 2022, and began my career as a full time nurse in September of 2022.

What’s been your most memorable experience? Being able to take the time to share stories with my patients while I am providing care to them is always a memorable experience to me. I love to hear about all of the trials and tribulations they’ve endured in their lifetimes, and learn about all of the things that makes them, them!

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? The pandemic really effected me in my nursing school journey. Clinical rotations were difficult as many facilities weren’t allowing students in for the safety of the patients. I’m very lucky to have attended Gateway in Kenosha, where they provided us with absolutely all possible hands on experiences even throughout the pandemic!

What motivates you to show up to work each day? Knowing that I have the ability to make an impact. I am able to be that smiling face, and that hopeful voice that a patient hears through all diagnoses, treatments, and visits.

Who inspires you? My coworkers! Nursing is a tireless career, and the amazing nurses I get the pleasure of working hand in hand with never fail to remind me that we are all in this for the same reason. We do this because we truly care at all times, good and bad.