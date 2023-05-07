Name: Mallory Robinson

Place of Employment: Froedtert South

Job Title/Role: Registered Nurse

Degree/Certification: Bachelor's Degree from UW-Milwaukee

Hometown: Kenosha

What made you decide to become a nurse? I grew up from a young age knowing that's what I wanted to do.

How many years have worked as a nurse? I've been a nurse for 8 years.

What’s been your most memorable experience? Honestly, some of the hard days at work are the most memorable. I use those days to learn how I could make the situation better or improve on something for the next patient.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? Learning to adjust to the situation and how quickly things could change was hard.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? I enjoy what I do and taking care of patients at the bedside is always different. I like walking into work knowing that every day will be different and that I have such a great team of co-workers to help get me through the hard days.

Who inspires you? My mom. She does caregiving and the way she advocates for her clients is amazing. My goal is to advocate for my patients how she does and treat them as if they were my own family.