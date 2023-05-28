Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Ricky Dillon

Place of Employment: Froedtert South

Job Title/Role: RN-Med/Surg.

Degree/Certification: BSN

Hometown: Littleton, Colo.

What made you decide to become a nurse? I am an Eagle Scout, so I grew up with the drive to contribute to my community.

How many years have worked as a nurse? This is my third year as a nurse.

What’s been your most memorable experience? This is a hard question to answer. I see crazy stuff all the time. The most truthful answer is: the next crazy experience will be the most memorable experience until the next experience blows my mind.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? Well, I graduated the summer of 2020. My entire last year of school went without any in-person clinical training. I earned my license about two months before I graduated and learned all of my practical skills on the floor. Learning to be a nurse mid-pandemic was like learning how to swim when you’ve never seen water. My preceptor, Sharon Wadlington, took me under her wing and showed me the ropes. To this day she has been a tremendous part of my growth as a nurse. It speaks to the culture my hospital has when it comes to training nurses. When things get bonkers these days, I can always say: It’s nothing like the pandemic.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? My work family. Our jobs expose the most intimate and humbling aspects of what it means to be a human. I get to do that along side some of the most giving people you could ever know. I’m motivated by all the wonderful people I work with.

Who inspires you? I’m inspired by all the people I work with. They all give away pieces of themselves to take care of our patients. I’m inspired by their selflessness and drive to show up everyday, well caffinated, and ready to work.