Name: Steven Edwards

Place of Employment: Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Emergency Department

Job Title/Role: Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department Night Shift

Degree/Certification: US Navy Hospital Corpsmen 1983-87; Associate of Science, UW-Richland Center, 1990; BS-Psychology, UW-Parkside, 1993; AS-Nursing, Gateway Technical College, 1997; BLS, ACLS, PALS, TNCC, various other work-related certifications

Hometown: Richland Center, Wisconsin

What made you decide to become a nurse? I joined the Navy after high school, and served as a Hospital Corpsmen, or medic, at Great Lakes and then on the Aircraft Carrier Ranger, out of San Diego. This health care experience, along with a strong family history in the medical field help guide him into Nursing.

How many years have worked as a nurse? 25 years

What’s been your most memorable experience? While working in the Emergency Department, you may think I'd share an experience from "The ER". But what stands out most in my memory is the moment I called my parents and informed them of my passing of the boards and was now a Registered Nurse.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? The Pandemic was a very difficult time for everyone, not just those in the medical field. I was lucky, I didn't lose any family members to COVID. But so many people did. I remember a lot of the patients I took care of. The majority of which were so very sick but pulled through, but some didn't, and I feel sorry for those families to this day.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? I genuinely enjoy what I do. I love the ER and I feel I have a great working relationship with those around me and who I work for. Every day is different. Some days are incredible and then some are the very worse. I never know what the shift may bring.

Who inspires you? My family, my siblings, and the memory of my Mother and Father.