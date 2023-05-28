Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Patty Schletz

Place of Employment: Froedtert South

Job Title/Role: RN, Med/Surg.

Degree/Certification: BSN

Hometown: Spring Grove

What made you decide to become a nurse? I realized that I had an affinity for health care. I have a heart for the people and to connect in a unique way. I am blessed.

How many years have worked as a nurse? 13 years

What’s been your most memorable experience? I have had many, One special memory that comes to mind is when I helped a man come to terms with end of life of his wife of 50 years. He was struggling and with my support he was able to make the decision. He came back to the hospital with an obituary and flowers to show his gratitude.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? My patients not being able to see my face. It took away my ability to show my full expression of empathy.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? My coworkers and patients. The knowledge that I can make a difference. To listen, support, advocate, and love them all!

Who inspires you? My family