During a trip to Nashville, Tenn. last week, the Central High School concert and jazz bands, along with soloists, took home several awards for their performances at the Festival of Music competition at the Nashville School of the Arts.

The Concert Band received a rating of "Excellent" and took 2nd place. Jazz Central received a rating of "Superior" and took 1st place. Jazz Central also received the highest rated score out of all instrumental groups.

Anna Scheele was awarded the "Outstanding Jazz Soloist" Award. The awards ceremony was held at The Musicians Hall of Fame, which the students had a private tour of after the ceremony.

During the trip, the Central High School Bands also had a recording session held at the historic RCA Victor Studio B recording studio. The students also toured and visited the Country Music Hall of Fame, Honky Tonk Highway, Music Row, Opryland Resort, and they attended a show at The Grand Ole Opry.