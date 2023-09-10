Charles “Chuck” and Betty Aiello Jr. of Kenosha marked their 65th wedding anniversary with “an enjoyable weekend away with their children and grandchildren in late August.”

Chuck Aiello Jr. and Betty LePera were married on Sept. 13, 1958, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha. They are lifetime members of the church and have been residents of Kenosha their entire lives.

They have three children: Chuck (Diane) Aiello III, Maribeth (Larry) Patrizzi and Julie (Louie) Ferraro. They have seven grandchildren: Maria (Tony) Montemurro, Chuckie Aiello IV, Michael Aiello, Olivia Patrizzi, Tony Ferraro, Maria Ferraro and Gina Ferraro. They will also have a great-grandchild, expected to be born in February 2024.

Chuck is the founder and owner of Aiello Mid-Town Florist since 1957 and a master floral designer for more than 66 years. He continues to stop in daily at the florist to create floral designs and visit with customers.

Prior to marriage, Betty worked as a kindergarten assistant in Kenosha Unified and then worked at Dynamatic-Eaton. She eventually joined Chuck at the florist. As time passed, Betty spent years as a homemaker, raising their three children and babysitting their grandchildren.

They enjoy spending time with their family and friends and to get away to warm, sunny places. Their home is always open to everyone “and all are welcomed with food and love.”

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Spending time with each other while sharing faith in God, enjoying love of family and friends, having a sense of humor, and doing things for others.