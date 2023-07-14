Chaylen Terrell Wright, 25, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Chaylen Terrell Wright
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery stations are expected to close next week.
Eli’s Café and Pancake House, 2731 18th St., opens Monday on the north side of Kenosha, offering traditional American breakfast and lunch alon…
BRISTOL -- The Bristol Renaissance Faire opened its gates for the 2023 season Saturday to a large crowd of elves, sorcerers and pirates.
Three Kenosha men are in custody after allegedly fleeing from police in an early morning pursuit and then attempting to hide.
Kenosha police continue to investigate gunfire that sent a man to the hospital in a shooting that occurred on the city’s north side late Tuesday.