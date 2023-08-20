Mathilda Carlson steadied herself as she held onto a mallet, striking the ball through the hoop on the lawn outside the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First St. on a sweltering Sunday afternoon.

A loud cheer went up as the 3-year-old Racine girl, who was with brother Beck and friend Leo Haack, also from Racine, learned to play the time-honored sport of croquet during the Museum Mash Up festival, which also included activities from the Dinosaur Discovery Museum and nearby Civil War Museum.

“It’s a beautiful day and it seems like fun,” said Shelley Carlson, Mathilda and Beck’s mother who was with Leo’s mother, Grace Haack. The women said their kids read the description of what the mash-up had to offer.

“They were like `We have to go’,” said Haack.

While Haack and Carlson watched them play croquet, Haack’s daughter, Ellie was making candles, something Mathilda also participated in afterward.

More than a dozen activities were featured at the festival including"mammoth hunting’," fossil digging and sorting, Civil War soldiers’ tents set up, potato sack races, an apple cider press, a sidewalk chalk project and watercolor painting.

Doug Dammann, curator at the Public Museum, said the event drew dozens of families despite the heat and humidity. About halfway through the three-hour event as many as 50 to 60 people had attended the inaugural mash up.

“The idea behind all this is we took different activities that we’ve done over the years at the three different museums to showcase the different stuff that goes on at each museum,” he said.

It was designed to attract children and their families to experience multiple things from the museums if they’d only visited one or two, he said.

Dammann was running the mammoth station along with his daughter Charlotte. The interactive activity taught kids about the prehistoric pachyderm and how early humans hunted them.

Featured at the Public Museum was a National Geographic visual exhibit “Planet or Plastic” that looks to raise awareness of society's dependence on plastic and the environmental crisis. It uses approximately 70 photographs that highlight people and communities working on solutions. The temporary exhibit, which opened Saturday, continues through Jan. 14.

“(The National Geographic) put it together and it really highlights the amount of plastic in our environment,” he said.

The exhibit and its photos are designed to spur visitors to think about what they can do locally.

“If you walk the beach, so often what do you find? Plastic straws, bottle caps, water bottles. So maybe we get to look at that exhibit in our own context … What can we do differently so we don’t have such a plastic imprint here in our own Great Lakes community?"