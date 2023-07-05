With Fourth of July celebrations over, city officials said they were pleased with this year’s events, noting good turnout and low crime.

The three day Celebrate America festivities have proved consistently popular since the pandemic, Community Relations Liaison Kris Kochman said. Even the parade, which had some rain, proved popular.

Featuring the carnival, free music, food, fireworks and more, Kochman said Celebrate America was a popular event, drawing in plenty of non-residents.

“I noted a lot of out-of-state license plates,” Kochman said.

Kochman has helped organize the event for over a decade and overseen numerous changes over the years to better serve residents, event-goers and local businesses.

As construction on large-scale Downtown projects begin in the coming year, Kochman said they’ll have to adjust some locations, including the parking lot that the carnival was in, for next year’s event.

“It’s an opportunity to look at the event site,” Kochman said. “It’s not a bad thing to take a fresh look at an event and see what can change.”

Trash talk Any popular event means plenty of trash, and Downtown Kenosha’s Celebrate America had its fair share. According to Parks Director Katie Elder, crews collected 5 tons of waste material Wednesday. That’s the average weight of a grown male Asian Elephant. That’s not counting Tuesday’s earlier celebrations around the city or the parade route on Sunday, Elder said.

Although specifics are still far down the road for next year's Fourth of July festivities, the 2024 parade date is already set: June 30th.

“I’m just really glad Kenosha is able to put on something like this for the community,” Kochman said. “It’s a nice thing to do for Kenosha.”

Celebrating safely

Lt. Leo Viola, public information officer for the Kenosha Police Department, said they issued about a dozen citations for various small offenses, mostly regarding fights, firework violations and obstructing police.

“We definitely had a larger police presence than we’ve had in the past,” Viola said. “The goal is public safety.”

According to Viola, one teen was charged for throwing mortar fireworks during the Celebrate America festivities Wednesday evening, which caused a small panic and worries about a shooting.

Viola said no one was shot during the Celebrate America event.

“We were down there and prepared,” Viola said. “There weren’t any significant injuries or arrests. Overall it was a successful event. People generally celebrated safely.”