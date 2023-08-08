A statewide coalition will stop in Kenosha on Thursday (Aug. 10) to promote the importance of Wisconsin’s energy pipelines.

Wisconsin Jobs & Energy Coalition’s “The Safest Way Tour” will include a program at 3 p.m. at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., organizers said in a release.

The tour has been making stops around the state since last year, allowing communities the opportunity for a hands-on experience with a 34-foot piece of pipeline similar to one that would be used at the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Enbridge is proposing to relocate a 41-mile-long portion of its existing Line 5 pipeline with new 30-inch diameter pipe within the three counties. Enbridge must first receive the necessary federal, state and local permits and approvals before construction of the proposed relocation project can begin.

The event will include a short program with speeches from elected officials, local businesses representatives, agricultural leaders, tribal members and labor leaders. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to touch, feel and even sign the pipe on display, organizers said.

Comprising the coalition are members of diverse Wisconsin organizations and businesses representing workers, manufacturers, farmers and communities. For information go to https://wijobsandenergy.com/.

