University of Wisconsin-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisconsin -- Three Kenosha County area students were named to University of Wisconsin- Superior's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Haley Quick of Kenosha; Rebecca Pinnow of Silver Lake; and Lizzy Schmidt of Twin Lakes. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Lakeland University

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin -- Haylee Dodd of Kenosha was named to Lakeland University's spring 2023 dean's list. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Dodd, the daughter of Donald and Jennifer Dodd, is majoring in Sport Management.

Trinity Christian College

PALOS HEIGHTS, Illinois -- Lauren Cox of Pleasant Prairie was named to Trinity Christian College's spring 2023 dean's list. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.