There was an electric buzz throughout Art Keller Field Saturday afternoon for the Carthage football home opener.

The sun was shining with warm summery temperatures, people voiced their pleasure for the start of another season with cheers that hit a little different, even though the Firebirds were down, 21-0, after the first quarter.

The Firebirds pushed back thanks to some stellar quarterback play from Bryce Lowe and eventually closed the gap, but Albion, Mich. slammed the door emphatically in the final quarter-plus to hold off Carthage, 41-20.

After the game, Dustin Hass said the Firebirds dug too big of a hole to start the game.

Interestingly, Carthage tied Albion, 20-20, over the final three quarters.

The Carthage College football team opened up their 2023 campaign at home, falling to Albion 41-20 Saturday afternoon at Art Keller Field.

"We didn't start the game well," Haas said after the game. "We played poorly in the first quarter but played much better football the final three quarters."

"We need to clean up the self-inflicted wounds and finish drives with points. Special teams has a long ways to go. We have a bye next week and need to keep improving every week as a team."

A major self-inflicted wound came at a crucial time in the game. A key blitz on an Albion shotgun formation resulted in a big quarterback sack by Garrett Warner, who stripped quarterback Zander Desent and forced a fumble. John Pettit bounced on the football and set up Carthage inside Albion territory, a few plays after Bryce Lowe hit Jordan Wiles and a perfect pass and route for a 23-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 24-6.

Lowe marched the team inside the Albion 10-yard line, but an errant overthrow in the back corner of the end zone was picked off thanks to a diving catch by Albion's Raphael Mitchell, who dragged his feet and got the interception after a brief deliberation by the end zone referee.

The sudden change allowed Albion to take a comfortable 24-6 lead into halftime thanks to a quick, efficient drive that set up a field goal, instead of Carthage scoring a second touchdown on consecutive drives and potentially cutting the deficit to 10 points.

"He did some good things," Hass said. "We still need the OL to gel and play better. We need to eliminate some of the big plays on defense."

Final score: Albion 41 - Carthage 20

Location: Kenosha, Wis. - Art Keller Field

Records: Albion 1-0, Carthage 0-1

The Britons held a 21-0 lead heading to the second quarter of play.

Following an Albion field goal, a 23-yard pass from Bryce Lowe found Jordan Wiles , making it 24-6 at the half.

found , making it 24-6 at the half. After another Britons field goal, Lowe found Argjent Ismaili on a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 27-12 score.

Albion added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth, moving it to 41-12.

Lowe collected his third touchdown pass of the game, hitting Gavin Betts with a 16-yard throw.

with a 16-yard throw. Albion held on to win 41-20.

Senior Jordan Wiles was the team's top receiver on the day, collecting a new career-best 162 yards off eight receptions and one touchdown.

was the team's top receiver on the day, collecting a new career-best 162 yards off eight receptions and one touchdown. Gavin Betts followed closely with 106 yards off six receptions and one touchdown.

followed closely with 106 yards off six receptions and one touchdown. Bryce Lowe threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns. It is the eighth time Lowe has passed over 200 yards at Carthage.

threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns. It is the eighth time Lowe has passed over 200 yards at Carthage. Defensively, Garrett Warner led the team with 12 tackles, followed by Chris DiVito with 10.

led the team with 12 tackles, followed by with 10. DiVito surpassed the 200 career tackle milestone in the game.

Idarius Walton added six tackles, followed by Isaiah Byrd with five.

The Firebirds will now play No. 1 North Central (Ill.) in their first road contest on Saturday, September 16 at 1 p.m.