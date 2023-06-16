IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Three Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Iowa during spring commencement including: Danielle Bauman of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Emily Anderson of Kenosha with a Doctorate in Medicine; and Jonathan Robshaw of Burlington with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.

Four Kenosha County area students were named to the 2023 spring academic dean's honor list at the University of Iowa, including: Jacinta Petersen of Bristol; Julia Kryca of Kenosha; Madison Kushner of Kenosha; Margaret Losch of Pleasant Prairie. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.