BELMONT UNIVERSITY

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Three Kenosha County area students were named to Belmont University's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Robert Thomas of Burlington; Samantha Taylor of Burlington; and Laura Shoopman of Salem. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average with no grade below a C and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

AURORA UNIVERSITY

AURORA, Illinois -- Six Kenosha County area students were named to Aurora University's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Jack Seefeldt of Kenosha; Abigail Miller of Pleasant Prairie; Brookely Meader of Trevor; Carly Atkinson of Twin Lakes; Sunnie Johnson of Twin Lakes; and Aaron Vescova of Twin Lakes. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.6 grade point average and be a full-time student.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama -- Five Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Alabama's spring 2023 president's list, including: Jacob Follis of Burlington; Ella Schamber of Burlington; Katherine Riese of Kenosha; Lauren Birschbach of Pleasant Prairie; and Katherine Hamm of Pleasant Prairie. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average.

Evyn Jensen of Trevor was named to the University of Alabama's spring 2023 dean's list. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- STOUT

MENOMONIE -- Two Kenosha County area students graduated in May 2023 from the University of Wisconsin- Stout, including: Beau Luzar with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design and Interactive Media and Maggie Pongratz with a Master of Science in Education.

12 Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- Stout's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Lizzie Barber of Kenosha; Nicholas Constantine of Kenosha; Katie Kaplan of Kenosha; Fiona Lindsay of Kenosha; Beau Luzar of Kenosha; Rachel Maddox of Kenosha; Maddie Bentrup of Pleasant Prairie; Ava McHugh of Pleasant Prairie; Ethan Myers of Pleasant Prairie; Shawn Vandiggelen of Pleasant Prairie; Katelyn Halladay of Salem; and Jenna Sheen of Salem. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY

BLOOMINGTON, Illinois -- Bailey Mattner of Kenosha was named to Illinois Wesleyan University's spring 2023 dean's list. Mattner is majoring in Theatre Arts. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average.

LORAS COLLEGE

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Two Kenosha County area students were named to Loras College's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Sara Backus of Kenosha and Kevin Kessel of Twin Lakes. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

LEWIS UNIVERSITY

ROMEOVILLE, Illinois -- Travis Senft of Burlington was named to Lewis University's spring 2023 dean's list. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average with no 'D' or 'F' grades and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- WHITEWATER

WHITEWATER -- Two Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater's spring 2023 dean's list, including: Cheyanne Spencer of Trevor and Genevieve VanKammen of Salem. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.4 grade point average in a single semester.

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire -- Seven Kenosha County area students were named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2023 president's list, including: Kellie Duncan of Kenosha; Jonathan Greiner of Kenosha; Dominic McKendall of Mount Pleasant; Allison Rogers of Kenosha; Beatrice Ajighevi of Racine; Mark Ney of Burlington; and Steven Rodriguez of Kenosha. The winter term runs from January to May. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.7 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Michelle Divelbiss of Kenosha was named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2023 dean's list. The winter term runs from January to May. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN- RIVER FALLS

RIVER FALLS -- Fleur Gawlik of Silver Lake graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science with a degree in Animal Science from the University of Wisconsin- River Falls during their May commencement ceremony.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS

ADELPHI, Maryland -- Two Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus, including: Jason Krueger of Salem with a Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security and Danesha Williams of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

TROY, New York -- Two Kenosha County area students graduated from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute during their May 20 commencement ceremony, including: Chase Giles of Kenosha with a Masters of Science in Applied Mathematics and Abigail Snyder of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

ST. NORBERT COLLEGE

DE PERE -- Three Kenosha County area students graduated from St. Norbert College during their May 14 commencement ceremony, including: Hailey Sanders with a Bachelor of Science; Jacob Krueger with a Bachelor of Science; and Easten Wember cum laude with a Bachelor of Science.