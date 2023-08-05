In April 2022, scientists at the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) – the best minds in the field for alcohol misuse – released a new definition of “recovery” from alcohol use disorder (AUD).

That definition is: “Recovery is a process through which an individual pursues both remission from alcohol use disorder and cessation from heavy drinking. An individual may be considered ‘recovered’ if both remission from AUD and cessation from heavy drinking are achieved and maintained over time.

For those experiencing alcohol-related functional impairment and other adverse consequences, recovery is often marked by the fulfillment of basic needs, enhancements in social support and spirituality, and improvements in physical and mental health, quality of life, and other dimensions of well-being. Continued improvement in these domains may, in turn, promote sustained recovery.”

Don’t worry if you don’t really grasp all these words. I’ve worked in the field of substance use disorders for 20+ years, and I’m having trouble myself, and I don’t think I’m that different from most people. Having been brought up in a 12-step world of recovery, when I think of what “recovery” means, I generally think of abstinence. And I think that way because I was taught and firmly believe that addiction is a disease, and just like any chronic, progressive, lethal disease, without intervention, the outcome is death.

If we don’t treat cancer, we die from it. If we don’t treat diabetes, we die from it. If we don’t treat addiction, we die from it. And until recently, the treatment for addiction was stopping use. There’s so much more to recovery, but stopping use has traditionally been the first step.

But is abstinence the only way? That’s not for me to decide. But here’s what I know: even in 12-step meetings, per The Big Book, “The only requirement for membership is an honest desire to stop drinking.” And that goes for other drugs, too. The only requirement for membership is an honest desire to stop using; a person doesn’t already need to HAVE stopped…but the desire TO stop must be there.

I admit that even the word “recovered” in NIAAA’s definition gives me pause. If someone has cancer but is in remission, we don’t say that person is “recovered.” If someone has type 2 diabetes and manages it with diet, we don’t say that person is “recovered.” So if someone has addiction and does whatever to not have negative consequences or experience craving, lack of control, and compulsion to use, is that person really “recovered”? Again, not for me to decide, but is NIAAA’s “new” definition really that new?

Since 1939 The Big Book has encouraged people who simply WANT to stop drinking to join a recovery movement; now 84 years later the government is merely saying the same thing:

Recovery is a process through which an individual pursues remission of the disease. Let’s help more people get into recovery.